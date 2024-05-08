PM opens Hajj programme-2024

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Hajj programme-2024 (Hijri 1445) at Ashkona Hajj Camp in the capital.

She also exchanged greetings with the (Hajji) Hajj pilgrims after opening the Hajj programme as the chief guest.

The premier sought doa from the Hajj pilgrims for the people of Bangladesh as well.

However, the hajj flight carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims will start from Dhaka tomorrow.

The first hajj flight (BG-3301) is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:20am for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 419 pilgrims.

With religious affairs minister Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, secretary of the ministry Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome address at the Hajj programme opening function.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, civil aviation and tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam, chairman of the parliamentary standing Committee on the ministry of religious affairs Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan, and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) president M Shahadat Hossain Taslim also spoke.

Two pilgrims, as well, expressed their feelings and satisfaction over the Hajj management, and lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for digitisation of Hajj activities.

An audio-visual documentary on Hajj activities was screened on the ceremony.