‘One-sided, engineered’ elections planned at the ‘highest level’

The so-called ‘innovative’ plan to rig and win three national parliamentary elections—known as the one-sided election of 2014, the ‘midnight vote’ of 2018, and the ‘dummy election’ of 2024—during the Awami League’s rule began immediately after the 2008 election.

The plan was made through decisions taken at the highest level of the state, and its implementation involved the state’s administrative machinery, police, Election Commission, and parts of the intelligence agencies.

These findings were revealed in the report of an investigation commission formed by the interim government to probe allegations surrounding the three controversial national elections held under the Awami League government, which was ousted through the July mass uprising.

The commission said that several thousand officials and employees were involved in electoral irregularities. However, due to insufficient time allocated for the investigation, it was not possible to specifically identify individuals involved or determine their exact roles.

Because of time constraints, a full investigation could not be completed. The commission members described the 2008 election as questionable and recommended that it, too, be investigated.