Names in discussion for new IGP, DMP commissioner
Following the formation of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government under prime minister Tarique Rahman, speculation has intensified over potential changes in the top leadership of the police.
Discussion is underway regarding who may be appointed as the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) and commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
According to police and other reliable sources, several senior officers are being discussed as possible candidates for appointment as IGP.
Among them are Delwar Hossain Miah, a 12th batch officer currently serving as additional inspector general (Addl IGP) of the Highway Police; Ali Hossain Fakir, additional IGP of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN); Md Sibgat Ullah, additional IGP and head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); and AKM Shahidur Rahman, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
In the aftermath of the mass uprising of 2024, the interim government appointed Shahidur Rahman, widely regarded as a capable officer, as director general of RAB on a contractual basis in an effort to reorganise and stabilise the force. His contract is due to expire on 15 March.
The name of retired additional IGP Matiur Rahman Sheikh is also being discussed in connection with the IGP post.
Additionally, retired police officer Ansar Uddin Khan Pathan, currently serving as coordinator (grade I) of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal, is reportedly under consideration. He retired from active police service in 2022.
Sources at police headquarters note that incumbent IGP Baharul Alam was appointed by the interim government on 20 November 2024 on a two-year contractual basis. Under the terms of his appointment, approximately nine months remain in his tenure.
Discussion over DMP commissioner post
Speculation is also mounting regarding the next commissioner of DMP. Among those being discussed are Hasib Aziz, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, additional IGP (logistics and asset acquisition).
Faruk Ahmed, additional director general of RAB, is likewise being mentioned as a potential candidate for the DMP commissioner position.
The contractual tenure of the current DMP commissioner, Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, is set to expire on 21 November this year.
Multiple sources indicate that with the BNP assuming office, significant reshuffles are likely across the police, RAB and other law enforcement agencies in the coming months.