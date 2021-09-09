One more dengue patient dies, 317 hospitalised

Among the new patients, 259 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 58 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 1,245 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.
Of them, 1,075 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 170 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 50 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Some 13,007 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 11,708 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.
In the month of August the country recorded highest number of 7,698 Dengue cases of the current year.
In July 2,286 people were diagnosed with Dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.
The number of dengue patients hospitalised in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.