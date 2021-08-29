One more died of dengue, 252 more hospitalised

Among the new patients, 202 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 50 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division, said DGHS. So far, a total of 9,857 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year.
Some 1,123 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, the DGHS said.
Of them, 980 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 143 were listed outside Dhaka.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August. So far, 8,690 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.