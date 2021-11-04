Bangladesh

One more dies of dengue, 157 hospitalised

UNB
Dhaka
Dengue infected patients are seen hospitalised at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.
Bangladesh reported another death from dengue fever, while 157 new patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the fresh death, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year increased to 95, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

The new dengue death was reported in Dhaka division.

Among the new patients, 122 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 35 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 758 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.

Of them, 601 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 157 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,277 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,424 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.

In October, the number of Dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.

