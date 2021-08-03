Ongoing Covid restrictions to be extended till 10 Aug

Mozammel Haque, who presided over the meeting, said shops would be opened but people concerned will have to be vaccinated. All have been advised to take vaccines from their respective wards.
Strictest Covid-19 restrictions have been in force since 23 July.
The government, however, reopened all export-oriented factories on 1 August though the restrictions are scheduled to end on 5 August.
As workers rushed to Dhaka, the government allowed movement of public transport till Sunday noon and launch till early Monday.