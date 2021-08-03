Bangladesh

Ongoing Covid restrictions to be extended till 10 Aug

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has decided to extend the ongoing strict Covid-19 restrictions for five more days to 10 August to contain the spared of coronavirus infection.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque made the disclosure after a high-level meeting of the government on Tuesday.

Mozammel Haque, who presided over the meeting, said shops would be opened but people concerned will have to be vaccinated. All have been advised to take vaccines from their respective wards.

Strictest Covid-19 restrictions have been in force since 23 July.

The government, however, reopened all export-oriented factories on 1 August though the restrictions are scheduled to end on 5 August.

As workers rushed to Dhaka, the government allowed movement of public transport till Sunday noon and launch till early Monday.

