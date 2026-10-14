Govt approves LNG purchases from 5 international suppliers

The recommendations came at the committee's 33rd meeting of 2026, held virtually yesterday, Tuesday (on 13 October) with Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair where two proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division were presented and discussed.

The first proposal sought in-principle approval to process LNG supply proposals submitted by Cheniere Marketing International LLP and Trafigura Pte Ltd under the government-to-government (G2G) method.