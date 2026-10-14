Govt approves LNG purchases from 5 international suppliers
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has recommended in-principle approval for proposals to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) from five international suppliers to maintain the country's gas supply and meet emergency energy needs.
The recommendations came at the committee's 33rd meeting of 2026, held virtually yesterday, Tuesday (on 13 October) with Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair where two proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division were presented and discussed.
The first proposal sought in-principle approval to process LNG supply proposals submitted by Cheniere Marketing International LLP and Trafigura Pte Ltd under the government-to-government (G2G) method.
The proposal cited Section 68 of the Public Procurement Act, 2006, and Rules 99(2) and 107(2) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2025.
The second proposal sought in-principle approval to purchase LNG directly from BP Singapore Pte. Limited, Sahara Energy Resource Limited and Shell International Trading Middle East Limited FZE to maintain an uninterrupted gas supply in the country in the interest of public welfare and to meet urgent national requirements.
The proposal cited Section 68 of the Public Procurement Act, 2006, and Rules 97, 98 and 107 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2025.
Both proposals came from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.