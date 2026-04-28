Positive changes in issuing Indian visas for Bangladeshis soon, hopes foreign minister
Speaking in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman expressed hope that there will soon be positive changes in India’s visa issuance process for Bangladeshis.
He made this statement on Tuesday in the Jatiya Sangsad while responding to a written question from independent Member of Parliament Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Kishoreganj-5 constituency.
The parliamentary session began at 3 pm, chaired by Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed. According to the day’s agenda, questions for oral answers were presented in the House.
Member of Parliament Sheikh Mujibur Rahman asked the Foreign Minister about the current state of relations between the present government and neighboring India. He also inquired whether the government has taken any initiatives to improve existing ties, whether the Indian government has halted issuing travel or business visas for Bangladeshis, and whether any steps have been taken to make obtaining Indian visas easier.
In response, the Foreign Minister expressed hope for positive changes in India’s visa issuance process for Bangladeshis soon. Khalilur Rahman referred to his recent visit to India, saying that during the visit, he held productive discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and National Security Advisor. India has been urged to normalise visa issuance for Bangladeshi citizens, and it is hoped that positive changes will be seen soon.
The Foreign Minister further stated that since assuming office, the current government has taken initiatives to advance relations with India based on sovereign equality, fairness, mutual respect, trust, and national interests.