More than 13,000 injured in the uprising

Shameem Mia broke his thigh bone (femur) in police firing on 5 August. Since then, he has undergone treatment at six different government and private hospitals. He is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) at the moment. The interim government has started preparations to send him abroad for advanced treatment as suggested by specialists.

Shameem Mia was on the streets alongside students during the July mass uprising. The exact number of people injured by indiscriminate gunfire from police and other law enforcement agencies during that time, like Shameem, is still unknown.

According to the latest figures of the management information system (MIS) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the number of injured stands at 13,811. However, the Ordinance on Welfare and Rehabilitation of Families of Martyrs and Fighters of the July Uprising, 2025 states that 12,887 people were injured across the country.

Regardless of the actual number of injured people, more than 300 people like Shameem Mia are still undergoing treatment at hospitals both at home and abroad.

Shameem Mia, 40, is from Nandail of Mymensingh. He worked at a garment factory in Maona of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur, earning Tk 25,000 per month. His wife, Razia, also worked at another factory. Together, their income supported a six-member family, including two daughters and their parents.

Since Shameem was shot on 5 August, his wife has spent her days at the hospital and had to quit her job as a result. Speaking to this correspondent, the couple said they received Tk 200,000 from the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation and Tk 100,000 from the government. However, with hospital bills, travel costs, and household expenses over the past year, their debt has now crossed Tk 1 million.

This correspondent spoke to Shameem Mia and his wife Razia at the NITOR on 15 July. Shameem said that around 3:00 pm on 5 August, police opened fire on a procession of hundreds of people on the streets of Maona in Sripur. He was among many who were injured. A bullet pierced through his left thigh. A few students rescued him and took him first to a hospital in Sripur, then to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Later, he was brought to Dhaka around 3:00 am.