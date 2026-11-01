BIPSS roundtable
Bangladesh's foreign policy should be guided by national interests and aspirations of the people
The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) hosted a fireside chat titled “Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy in a Changing World” in Dhaka on 31 October 2026.
The event featured Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), as the guest speaker.
The discussion was moderated by Shafqat Munir, vice president and senior fellow of BIPSS. The event brought together ambassadors, diplomats, government officials, civil society representatives, and journalists.
In his opening remarks, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, President of BIPSS, highlighted the rapid transformation of the global order, marked by growing multipolarity, geopolitical competition and the restructuring of global supply chains.
He noted that these developments present both strategic challenges and opportunities for Bangladesh, given its geographical position at the intersection of South and Southeast Asia and the growing geopolitical and economic significance of the Bay of Bengal.
He emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy and pragmatic multi-alignment, enabling Bangladesh to maintain constructive partnerships with different global powers while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests.
Highlighting climate diplomacy and humanitarian responsibilities, he stressed the need for continued advocacy for climate justice and sustained international engagement to secure a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.
In her remarks, Jahrat Adib emphasised that Bangladesh's foreign policy should be guided by national interests and the aspirations of its people, rather than being shaped by competing demands from major powers.
She stressed the importance of making effective use of Bangladesh's relationships with global partners, including in trade, investment and economic cooperation, while maintaining flexibility in its international engagements.
She highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy, regional cooperation and stronger institutional capacity, particularly in the context of Bangladesh's LDC graduation. She also underscored the value of parliamentary diplomacy in building lasting relationships across countries and political parties, as well as strengthening cooperation between parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The discussion further highlighted the need for pragmatic regional relations, stronger institutional support for migrant workers, and greater efforts to address irregular migration and protect the rights and welfare of Bangladeshi citizens abroad.
Participants further discussed the growing interconnection between foreign policy and national security. Issues such as energy security, border management, cybersecurity and regional stability require coordinated and forward-looking responses.
The discussion highlighted the importance of developing stronger institutional mechanisms and a comprehensive approach to national security.
In his remarks, Shafqat Munir emphasised the importance of maintaining Bangladesh's strategic autonomy by engaging with different partners and pursuing cooperation that best serves the country's national interests.
He also highlighted the need for a broader understanding of Bangladesh's regional neighborhood, extending beyond its immediate land borders to encompass wider South and Southeast Asian and maritime connections. He stressed the urgent need for a clear national security strategy and architecture, including the establishment of a National Security Council, to strengthen coordination between foreign policy and national security.
In his concluding remarks, he identified three key takeaways from the discussion: the growing interdependence between economic resilience and national security; the increasing importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing national interests abroad; and the need for strong institutions and accountability to support a credible and forward-looking foreign policy.
The event formed part of BIPSS's continuing efforts to facilitate dialogue on Bangladesh's evolving foreign policy priorities and contribute to informed discussions on the country's role in an increasingly fragmented and competitive global environment.