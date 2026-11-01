Bangladesh's foreign policy should be guided by national interests and aspirations of the people

In her remarks, Jahrat Adib emphasised that Bangladesh's foreign policy should be guided by national interests and the aspirations of its people, rather than being shaped by competing demands from major powers.

She stressed the importance of making effective use of Bangladesh's relationships with global partners, including in trade, investment and economic cooperation, while maintaining flexibility in its international engagements.

She highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy, regional cooperation and stronger institutional capacity, particularly in the context of Bangladesh's LDC graduation. She also underscored the value of parliamentary diplomacy in building lasting relationships across countries and political parties, as well as strengthening cooperation between parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion further highlighted the need for pragmatic regional relations, stronger institutional support for migrant workers, and greater efforts to address irregular migration and protect the rights and welfare of Bangladeshi citizens abroad.

Participants further discussed the growing interconnection between foreign policy and national security. Issues such as energy security, border management, cybersecurity and regional stability require coordinated and forward-looking responses.

The discussion highlighted the importance of developing stronger institutional mechanisms and a comprehensive approach to national security.