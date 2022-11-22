Bangladeshi fisherman injured in firing by Myanmar border force

A Bangladeshi fisherman was injured as Myanmar's border guards opened fire at the Teknaf border of Cox's Bazar Monday, reports UNB.

The injured fisherman was identified as Mohammad Kashem, 38, from the Naitong area of Teknaf municipality.

The shooting occurred in the evening inside Bangladesh in the Golachar area of Shahpari Island when Kashem along with three other fishermen were returning home after fishing.