Bangladeshi fisherman injured in firing by Myanmar border force

"Local fishermen Jahed Hossain, Md Anwar, Rahmat Ullah and Kashem went fishing in the sea on their boat. As they were returning home in the evening through the Naf river, a team of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) came on a speedboat and opened fire on them," Teknaf municipality councillor Dil Mohammad told the news agency.
"Kashem was hit by a bullet at this time. Other fishermen whisked him off to the local hospital where the doctors referred him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," he added.
"We heard that a fisherman was shot and are looking into the incident," Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Model police station, said.
Bangladesh recently saw weeks of relentless cross-border gunfire and shelling by the Myanmar military, rebel forces, and separatists near its border. The firing from Myanmar has escalated tensions between the neighbours.