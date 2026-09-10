Local govt elections: Fears of violence and anxiety over deficiency in police capacity

The police harbour serious concerns regarding potential violence surrounding the upcoming local government elections. However, senior police officials believe there is a marked shortfall in the operational capacity required to handle such situations.

According to them, there is a deficit of 2,500 vehicles compared to what is needed to conduct police operations nationwide, effectively reducing the force’s overall capacity by 20 per cent.

The issue of the police’s operational deficit was raised yesterday, Wednesday, during discussions at the inauguration of an electoral training programme for police officers at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the capital.