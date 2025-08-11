Actress Shomi Kaiser secures bail in attempted murder case

The High Court (HC) has granted bail to actress Shomi Kaiser in a case over attempted murder during the July uprising in Uttara of Dhaka.

A HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Jabid Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition for bail on Sunday.

But the matter of granting bail was disclosed on Monday.

According to the case statement, pro-Awami League people opened fire when Tongi Government College student Jubayer Hasan Yusuf and others were staging demonstrations in Azampur area under Uttara Purbo Police Station on August 4, 2024.

Jubayer sustained bullet injuries in his neck and was admitted to a hospital.