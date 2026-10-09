Land minister seats Rajshahi Medical University VC in his office, says ‘miscreants have no political identity’

Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu seated Rajshahi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jawadul Haque in his office chair on Thursday night. He visited the university’s temporary campus at around 9:00 pm and accompanied the vice-chancellor to his office.

Condemning the incident involving the vice-chancellor, the land minister said, “Those who behaved in this unfortunate manner are miscreants. They have no political identity. They are enemies of society.”

The minister added that no kind of disorder would be allowed in Rajshahi. Those involved in the incident would face legal action, he said, adding that the administration had been instructed to file cases against them and bring them to justice.

Addressing the vice-chancellor, the minister said, “Stay strong. We must take Rajshahi forward.”