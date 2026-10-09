Land minister seats Rajshahi Medical University VC in his office, says ‘miscreants have no political identity’
Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu seated Rajshahi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jawadul Haque in his office chair on Thursday night. He visited the university’s temporary campus at around 9:00 pm and accompanied the vice-chancellor to his office.
Condemning the incident involving the vice-chancellor, the land minister said, “Those who behaved in this unfortunate manner are miscreants. They have no political identity. They are enemies of society.”
The minister added that no kind of disorder would be allowed in Rajshahi. Those involved in the incident would face legal action, he said, adding that the administration had been instructed to file cases against them and bring them to justice.
Addressing the vice-chancellor, the minister said, “Stay strong. We must take Rajshahi forward.”
On Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Jawadul Haque was allegedly harassed and forced to sign a document at the temporary office of Rajshahi Medical University. At a press conference that afternoon, he said a group of 20 to 25 people had entered his room and asked him to sign a document without allowing him to read it. Fearing physical assault if he refused, he signed it. He believed the document was a resignation letter.
The vice-chancellor’s personal assistant and section officer (finance), Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, was also allegedly assaulted when he tried to intervene. The vice-chancellor and his assistant were subsequently forced out of the office. The vice-chancellor also alleged that the CPU of an office computer, CCTV equipment and other items had been removed, and that several university offices had been locked.
On Tuesday night, Nazmul Hossain filed a case with Rajpara Police Station over the incident. The case names 50 to 60 unidentified people as accused and includes allegations of obstructing government work, theft of equipment and vandalism. Police said they were identifying those involved by analysing video footage and photographs. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
On Thursday morning, BNP and its affiliated organisations’ leaders and activists brought the vice-chancellor from his home in the Upashahar area to the university’s temporary campus. At around 11:15 am, the lock on his office was opened in the presence of Arif Hossain, an executive magistrate of the district administration. Later that night, the land minister visited the campus and seated the vice-chancellor in his office chair.
During the visit, Minister Mizanur Rahman also outlined plans for the university’s development. He said four major projects for the university were nearing approval, including one that received approval at a cabinet committee meeting on Thursday. He expressed hope that implementation of the projects would expand the university’s activities.
Urging patients and their relatives to treat physicians well, the minister said a physician could not attend to a large number of patients in a limited amount of time. It was therefore inappropriate to place unnecessary pressure on physicians. He also stressed the importance of planting more trees on the university campus and around the hospital.
Mohammad Shafiqul Haque Milan, a member of parliament for Rajshahi-3 (Paba-Mohanpur), said that if anyone attempted wrongdoing at the university in future, legal action should be taken regardless of their political affiliation. Being associated with a political party did not place anyone above the law, he added.
After taking his seat, Vice-Chancellor Jawadul Haque said that immediately after the incident, he had informed the land minister, local elected representatives, the health minister, the secretary and other relevant officials. They had all assured him of their support.
Those present included Rajshahi City Corporation Administrator Mahfujur Rahman Riton, Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Abul Kalam Azad, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Fayezul Kabir, metropolitan Jubo Dal convener Shariful Islam and metropolitan Chhatra Dal member secretary Imdadul Haque, among others.