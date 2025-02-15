Operation Devil Hunt: 477 more arrested across the country

The joint forces have arrested 477 people across the country under 'Operation Devil Hunt' in the last 24 hours until Saturday afternoon, according to the police headquarters.

This brings the total number of arrests under the operation to 4,401, it said.

Some 870 of the arrests were in connection with different cases, it said.

During the operations, the joint forces also recovered arms and ammunition including one foreign made pistol, two magazines, 20 round of bullets, two hammers and five sharp weapons.

Earlier, the government launched a nationwide security operation on 8 February, reportedly aimed at curbing unrest and ensuring public safety.