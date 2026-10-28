PM seeks Japan’s help in Bangladesh exports diversification

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought Japan’s cooperation in diversifying Bangladesh’s export products, expressing hope that stronger economic ties would open up new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.

He sought Japan’s cooperation during a meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) President Susumu Kataoka here at 11:45 am local time, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on increasing Japanese investment in Bangladesh, diversifying exports, developing skills and strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership.