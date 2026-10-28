Diplomacy
PM seeks Japan’s help in Bangladesh exports diversification
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought Japan’s cooperation in diversifying Bangladesh’s export products, expressing hope that stronger economic ties would open up new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.
He sought Japan’s cooperation during a meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) President Susumu Kataoka here at 11:45 am local time, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
During the meeting, the discussions focused on increasing Japanese investment in Bangladesh, diversifying exports, developing skills and strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership.
Tarique Rahman appreciated JETRO’s role in promoting Japanese investment in Bangladesh, saying, “New opportunities for Japanese investment are emerging in Bangladesh.”
He said Bangladesh expected Japanese investment in manufacturing industries, information and communication technology (ICT), automobiles, renewable energy and agro-processing in the country’s special economic zones.
Both sides agreed that the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) would play an important role in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
The Prime Minister also urged Japan to cooperate in skills development programmes and the establishment of Japanese language training centres in Bangladesh. Such initiatives would help create employment opportunities in Japan and further strengthen the long-term economic partnership between the two countries, said the premier.
JETRO President Susumu Kataoka described Bangladesh as a promising investment destination, citing its economic growth and geographical location.
He said various initiatives taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had already generated interest among Japanese companies in doing business and investing in Bangladesh.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister attended a luncheon hosted by Kataoka. They also discussed ways to advance mutual cooperation and economic relations.
Tarique Rahman invited the JETRO president to visit Bangladesh at a time convenient to him.
Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Invest Bangladesh Authority Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific Region Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan and Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, among others, were present at the meeting from the Bangladesh side.