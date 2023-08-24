Masuda Bhatti, Shahidul Alam become information commissioners

The government appointed journalist Masuda Bhatti and retired inspector general of Registration Department Shahidul Alam Jhinuk as information commissioners on Thursday, reports BSS.
The president appointed them to the position under section 15 (1) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2009, an official release said.
Masuda Bhatti will replace former Information Commissioner Suraiya Begum while Shahidul Alam Jhinuk will replace the position of Abdul Malek who was appointed as the chief information commissioner (CIC) on 21 March, 2023.