Gazi Nazrul head down in the dock; first wife Maksuda weeps

It was 3:06 pm on Monday. Amid tight police security, member of parliament Gazi Nazrul Islam and his wife Maksuda Islam were brought out of the court lock-up. Although they were not handcuffed, they were fitted with helmets and bulletproof jackets.

Nazrul wore a mask over his face and a gold-coloured watch on his left wrist. Escorted by the police, they were brought up the stairs from the lock-up to Courtroom No. 8 on the fourth floor of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka and placed in the dock.

At 3:12 pm, police removed their helmets and bulletproof jackets. As the judge was not yet on the bench, Gazi Nazrul spoke with his lawyer. The judge took his seat at 3:14 pm and, after instructing everyone in the courtroom to remain quiet, commenced proceedings at 3:15 pm.

As the prosecution announced the case number along with the names of the accused—Gazi Nazrul, 75, and his wife Maksuda, 65—Gazi Nazrul bowed his head.

At that moment, his first wife, Maksuda Islam, stepped back behind Nazrul in the dock and began to weep. Throughout most of the hearing, Gazi Nazrul kept his head bowed, while his wife stood silently beside him.