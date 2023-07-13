Dengue: situation worsens every day

Several surveys conducted by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) of the DGHS have revealed an increased presence of Aedes mosquitoes vector of dengue in Dhaka compared to the previous year. Public health experts are concerned that the incidence of dengue infections in the country may escalate significantly from August to September.

According to data from the DGHS, within the last 24 hours, 709 dengue patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Dhaka, and an additional 537 individuals have been admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka. So far, in July alone, a total of 8165 people have been hospitalised due to dengue. Overall, the total number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals this year stands at 16,143.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,791 individuals were receiving treatment for dengue in both public and private hospitals across the country. Among them, 2,530 patients were admitted to 53 hospitals in the capital city, Dhaka.