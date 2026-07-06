IOM Bangladesh Chief meets expat minister
Reaffirms joint commitment to ensuring safe and orderly migration
Laura Tom Bond, the newly appointed Chief of Mission of IOM Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ariful Haque Choudhury.
In the meeting held at the minister's office today, Monday, there was a detailed discussion on ensuring safe, orderly, and regular migration and strengthening mutual cooperation for the welfare of migrants, says a press release of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.
At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury warmly congratulated and welcomed the new Chief of Mission of IOM to Bangladesh.
He expressed deep gratitude for IOM's continuous support and professionalism in ensuring safe and orderly migration.
The Minister stated that IOM's technical assistance in formulating migration policies and implementing the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) national action plan is highly commendable. In the future, both parties will work jointly to formulate and implement the national diaspora policy and the reintegration policy for returnees.
Emphasising the institutional capacity and digital transformation of the ministry, the Minister mentioned that the capacity of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and its subordinate organisations is being enhanced through the OIDF framework. Simultaneously, overall migration services are being modernised by introducing an integrated migrant information and service management system.
Regarding ongoing development projects, he mentioned that the continuity of ongoing projects funded by the European union will be maintained, including the successful implementation of the ''Diaspora Project'' funded by IFAD and the ''RAISE Project'' funded by the World Bank and the Wage Earners'' Welfare Board.
He expressed a strong commitment to further strengthen the long-term partnership between the Government of Bangladesh and IOM in creating safe employment, modernising information systems, and sustainable development.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Mokhter Ahmed, stated that Bangladesh is currently experiencing the golden period of the demographic dividend.
"Although we have a vast workforce, more well-planned initiatives are needed to fully utilise them as skilled national resources. IOM's strategic and technical support will play a crucial role in shaping this large workforce to meet global demand," he added
Laura Tom Bond, Chief of Mission of IOM Bangladesh, highly praised and congratulated Bangladesh for its responsible role as a leading champion country in implementing the United Nations' ''Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration'' (GCM).
She said that IOM's overall cooperation would continue to sustain Bangladesh's unique progress in raising awareness, successful reintegration programmes, safe migration, and women's empowerment.
She also commented that the 20 specific provisions of the current government's electoral manifesto are deeply aligned with IOM's global action plan and goals.
At the same time, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md. Saiful Haque Chowdhury, Zinath Ara, and other senior officials of the ministry and IOM Bangladesh were present.