Reaffirms joint commitment to ensuring safe and orderly migration

Laura Tom Bond, the newly appointed Chief of Mission of IOM Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ariful Haque Choudhury.

In the meeting held at the minister's office today, Monday, there was a detailed discussion on ensuring safe, orderly, and regular migration and strengthening mutual cooperation for the welfare of migrants, says a press release of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury warmly congratulated and welcomed the new Chief of Mission of IOM to Bangladesh.

He expressed deep gratitude for IOM's continuous support and professionalism in ensuring safe and orderly migration.

The Minister stated that IOM's technical assistance in formulating migration policies and implementing the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) national action plan is highly commendable. In the future, both parties will work jointly to formulate and implement the national diaspora policy and the reintegration policy for returnees.