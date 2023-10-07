90 die of dengue in last seven days

Fifteen people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,079.
An alarming 90 deaths have been recorded in the first seven days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,158 people – 585 in Dhaka and 1,573 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.
Of the new deaths, eight have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining seven are from outside the capital.
A total of 220,822 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.