90 die of dengue in last seven days

Staff Correspondent
Guardians feed their dengue infected children while they receive treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5 July, 2023
Reuters

Fifteen people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,079.

An alarming 90 deaths have been recorded in the first seven days of the current month.

Besides, a total of 2,158 people – 585 in Dhaka and 1,573 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate.

Of the new deaths, eight have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining seven are from outside the capital.

A total of 220,822 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.

