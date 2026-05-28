Crowds gather at the zoo to see the buffalo named Donald Trump
Visitors are streaming in to see the famous buffalo named Donald Trump at the National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka. These inquisitive crowds were seen on Thursday afternoon, the day of Eid-ul-Azha.
The national zoo was relatively less crowded on Eid. Even so, those who came to the zoo made sure to stop in front of enclosure “L-07” at least once to see “Donald Trump.” While other enclosures at the zoo had fewer visitors, there was a constant crowd in front of Donald Trump’s enclosure.
The zoo authorities have also hung an identification sign in front of the enclosure. It reads, “Albino Buffalo (Donald Trump).”
Azmira Akter was standing with her parents and sister looking at Donald Trump. Azmira, who came from Rupnagar, told Prothom Alo that she had learned from the news that Donald Trump had been brought to the zoo. They came specifically to see the buffalo. Azmira said, “It looks just like it did on mobile videos. It really does resemble Trump.”
The buffalo had been raised at Rabeya Agro Farm in Paikpara, Narayanganj, owned by Ziauddin Mridha. Ziauddin had earlier told the media that his brother named the buffalo after the US president because of its “extraordinary hair.”
Mehedi Hasan, who came from the Mirpur-2 of the capital with his wife, son, and nephew, was also looking at the buffalo named Donald Trump. He said they had come to the zoo for Eid celebrations. They already knew that the buffalo named Donald Trump had been brought there. After entering the zoo, they asked people around until they found the enclosure. He also believes that the albino buffalo bears some resemblance to Trump.
A group of tourist police was also seen in front of the albino buffalo’s enclosure. Among them was Bishnu Broto Mallik, inspector of the Dhaka Region Tourist Police. He told Prothom Alo that because there were more visitors in front of the enclosure of the buffalo named Donald Trump, tourist police were on duty there for visitors’ safety.
Md. Atikur Rahman, curator of the Bangladesh National Zoo, told Prothom Alo that Donald Trump was brought to the zoo yesterday at 11:00 pm. Since this morning, crowds of visitors have gathered in front of the buffalo’s enclosure. “It is a new animal, which is why people are crowding there,” he said.
The curator mentioned that when “Donald Trump” was unloaded from the vehicle, it appeared that the buffalo had suffered a minor scratch. He said the scratch was very small and treatment had already been provided, adding that it would heal soon.
The hair and eyes of this albino buffalo resemble those of Donald Trump, the President of the United States. The buffalo had been raised at Rabeya Agro Farm in Paikpara, Narayanganj, owned by Ziauddin Mridha. Ziauddin had earlier told the media that his brother named the buffalo after the US president because of its “extraordinary hair.”
Throughout the month of May, people from areas near Dhaka flocked in groups to Ziauddin Mridha’s farm to see Donald Trump. Prothom Alo first published a report about the buffalo on 12 May. Reports on it were also published in various other media outlets. Later, the buffalo with wavy pink hair attracted attention not only in local media but also in international outlets including The Telegraph, The Independent, and news agencies Agence France-Presse and Reuters. Various international broadcasters also aired videos of the buffalo.
Ziauddin Mridha had sold the buffalo to Moniruzzaman of Zinjira, Keraniganj. Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, on Monday afternoon, Moniruzzaman brought the buffalo from the Narayanganj farm to his home in Keraniganj. At that time, the buffalo was given a grand farewell from the farm with a red carpet, colorful smoke effects, and royal decorations.
Yesterday afternoon, on the day before Eid, police brought the buffalo from Moniruzzaman’s house following intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The globally viral buffalo was then taken to the Bangladesh National Zoo.