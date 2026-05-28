Crowds gather at the zoo to see the buffalo named Donald Trump

The curator mentioned that when “Donald Trump” was unloaded from the vehicle, it appeared that the buffalo had suffered a minor scratch. He said the scratch was very small and treatment had already been provided, adding that it would heal soon.

The hair and eyes of this albino buffalo resemble those of Donald Trump, the President of the United States. The buffalo had been raised at Rabeya Agro Farm in Paikpara, Narayanganj, owned by Ziauddin Mridha. Ziauddin had earlier told the media that his brother named the buffalo after the US president because of its “extraordinary hair.”

Throughout the month of May, people from areas near Dhaka flocked in groups to Ziauddin Mridha’s farm to see Donald Trump. Prothom Alo first published a report about the buffalo on 12 May. Reports on it were also published in various other media outlets. Later, the buffalo with wavy pink hair attracted attention not only in local media but also in international outlets including The Telegraph, The Independent, and news agencies Agence France-Presse and Reuters. Various international broadcasters also aired videos of the buffalo.

Ziauddin Mridha had sold the buffalo to Moniruzzaman of Zinjira, Keraniganj. Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, on Monday afternoon, Moniruzzaman brought the buffalo from the Narayanganj farm to his home in Keraniganj. At that time, the buffalo was given a grand farewell from the farm with a red carpet, colorful smoke effects, and royal decorations.

Yesterday afternoon, on the day before Eid, police brought the buffalo from Moniruzzaman’s house following intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The globally viral buffalo was then taken to the Bangladesh National Zoo.