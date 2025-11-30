Metro rail: 2 people climbed onto the roof, services suspended

The metro authorities have temporarily suspended train services after two individuals climbed onto the roof of a metro train in the Secretariat area of the capital. The authorities are investigating whether the incident was an act of sabotage.

The incident occurred around 8:00pm on Sunday, according to Faruk Ahmed, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which operates the metro.

He told Prothom Alo that the two individuals climbed onto the train when it stopped at the Secretariat metro station. Upon noticing this, metro operations were halted. One of them remained on the train roof for a brief period.