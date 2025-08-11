Deceased were from Noakhali, had come to take a patient from hospital

Two bodies found in a car parked in a corner on the third basement level of Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Mouchak in the capital around noon on Monday.

Police have identified the deceased as Zakir and Mizan, both from Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district. They had come to Dhaka to take a patient back home from the hospital.

Both men were around 40 years old. Their bodies were recovered from the car around noon on Monday. Swelling was visible on different parts of their bodies.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the two were murdered or died due to some other cause.

A source associated with the hospital said that, according to the hospital’s logbook, the car entered the garage at 5:35am on Sunday. Since then, it had been parked in a corner on the third basement level (underground).