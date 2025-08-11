2 bodies inside car in Mouchak
Deceased were from Noakhali, had come to take a patient from hospital
Two bodies found in a car parked in a corner on the third basement level of Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Mouchak in the capital around noon on Monday.
Police have identified the deceased as Zakir and Mizan, both from Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district. They had come to Dhaka to take a patient back home from the hospital.
Both men were around 40 years old. Their bodies were recovered from the car around noon on Monday. Swelling was visible on different parts of their bodies.
Police have not yet confirmed whether the two were murdered or died due to some other cause.
A source associated with the hospital said that, according to the hospital’s logbook, the car entered the garage at 5:35am on Sunday. Since then, it had been parked in a corner on the third basement level (underground).
Mizanur Rahman, the security in-charge of Sirajul Islam Medical College, told Prothom Alo that around 12 noon today, Monday, he went to check if there were any vacant parking spots on the third basement level. There, he saw two people inside the car. After calling out to them several times from outside without getting any response, he opened the door—and found that both were dead.
Mizanur added that one of the men was in the driver’s seat, and the other was in the seat behind the driver. The driver’s seat was reclined backward.
After the discovery, the hospital authorities informed the police.
Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of the Ramna Division Police, stated that among the deceased, Zakir was the driver of the car and Mizan was his relative.
Speaking to reporters at the scene in the afternoon, he said, “We have identified the owner of the car. The owner, Sourav, is from Chatkhil in Noakhali, which is also the home area of both deceased individuals. Preliminary information suggests they had come to the hospital to pick up a patient.”
The forensic team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the scene and collected evidence, the deputy commissioner added. He said that the bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College for post-mortem examination. “Further details will be available after the investigation is complete,” he said.