‘Razakar’ slogan on DU unwarranted: Sammilito Sanskritik Jote
Slogans like “all of us are razakars”, “who are you, who am I, razakars, razakars” by a section of the students of Dhaka University are unwarranted, Sammilito Sanskritik Jote said Monday.
The platform’s president Golam Kuddus and general secretary Md. Ahkam Ullah issued a statement in this regard.
It said the Dhaka University started the state language movement, SM Sharif’s education policy during the Pakistan era and the mass movement uniting the nation over historic 6-point and 11-point in 1969. Pakistan occupying force’s collaborators, Razakar and Al-Badr Bahinis, picked up noted teachers of Dhaka University from their residences on 14 December 1971 and killed them at Rayerbazar Badhyabhumi.
Recalling this history, they said in the statement that the “razakar” slogan on that Dhaka University campus astounded them.
The Jote further said there could be dissent on any issue. There is a democratic right to wage movements to press home demands through discussion peacefully. But any statement disrespecting the liberation war and freedom fighters or making any sarcastic remark is unwarranted and close to audacity.
The platform also raised the question whether there could be any moral right for anyone to carry the national flag after donning the identity, in the name of chanting slogans, of the Razakar Bahini that opposed the liberation war.
They also hoped those who were misled would chant the “Joy Bangla” slogan.