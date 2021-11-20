Our hopes on World Children's Day

Jahangir Alam, Age 17, Lalmonirhat

Many children in this country are deprived of their rights to education, nutritious food, shelter, social security and health and are forced to choose the life of a street child. This country has thousands of such street children who were utterly unprotected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of them sell flowers on the streets, some work as peddlers and some beg for survival at the age when they are supposed to hold their parent's hands and go to school. Since they are living in a dirty and unhygienic environment, they are affected physically and mentally. As they don’t have any dreams or aspirations, they become involved in all sorts of criminal activities. Girl street children are subject to various kinds of harassment, including sexual abuse, all the time.

Today’s children are the wealth of the future. The development of the nation is not possible without this huge number of children. For this reason the fundamental needs of these street children must be met, they need to be rehabilitated properly to create a promising and skilled generation.