Over 2 kg Crystal Meth seized in Cox’s Bazar

Sensing danger, the smugglers left the drugs and fled the scene immediately.
Later, the BGB men seized 1.056 kg of crystal meth worth Tk 52.8 million.
In another drive at Shah Porir Dwip, when a team of BGB-2 challenged 2-3 smugglers coming from Myanmar by a boat trough the Naf River around 3am the smugglers jumped into the river and managed to escape.
Later, the BGB men seized 1.063 kg crystal meth and 118 bottles of toxic liquor worth Tk 53.3 million from the boat.
However, the BGB men couldn’t arrest anyone during the drives.