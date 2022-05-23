Over 2 kg Crystal Meth seized in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday seized 2.119 kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 118 bottles of liquor in separate drives at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar, UNB reports.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-2 challenged two smugglers coming from Myanmar at Keora near Domdomia BOP around 4am, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion-2 Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.