Over 2 kg Crystal Meth seized in Cox’s Bazar

Crystal methamphetamine, also known as IceFile photo

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday seized 2.119 kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 118 bottles of liquor in separate drives at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar, UNB reports.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-2 challenged two smugglers coming from Myanmar at Keora near Domdomia BOP around 4am, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion-2 Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.

Sensing danger, the smugglers left the drugs and fled the scene immediately.

Later, the BGB men seized 1.056 kg of crystal meth worth Tk 52.8 million.

In another drive at Shah Porir Dwip, when a team of BGB-2 challenged 2-3 smugglers coming from Myanmar by a boat trough the Naf River around 3am the smugglers jumped into the river and managed to escape.

Later, the BGB men seized 1.063 kg crystal meth and 118 bottles of toxic liquor worth Tk 53.3 million from the boat.

However, the BGB men couldn’t arrest anyone during the drives.

