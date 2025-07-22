Maherin Chowdhury: A hero who sacrificed her own life to save students
When the Milestone School’s building was engulfed by inferno just after the training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force had crashed into it in the afternoon of 21 July, a teacher stood inside firmly beside her pupil.
Maherin Chowhdury, the teacher in question, did not evacuate herself and risked her own life to save her students.
Major part of Maherin Chowdhury’s body was burnt. She breathed her last in National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday night.
Maherin’s younger brother Munaf Mojib Chowdhruy made the announcement through an emotional tribute on Facebook last night.
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Maherin apu (Maherin Chowdhury) just passed away. My eldest sister, the one who brought me up like a mother. She was a coordinator at Milestone, She didn't get out first from her building when it caught fire, instead tried to get as many students out but ended up suffering 100 per cent burn.
Please say a prayer for my beloved sister tonight. She leaves behind her two sons, my nephews. I'll share more details after we get her released from the hospital," he wrote.
Tribute pours in for Maherin Chowhdury on social media. Her students are dubbing her a ‘hero’.
Nation mourns the death of tragic incident of aircraft crash in Uttara where most of the victims are students.
We pay deep homage to Maherin Chowhdhury, hailing from Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari, a valiant teacher who sacrificed her life to save her students.