Maherin Chowdhury: A hero who sacrificed her own life to save students

When the Milestone School’s building was engulfed by inferno just after the training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force had crashed into it in the afternoon of 21 July, a teacher stood inside firmly beside her pupil.

Maherin Chowhdury, the teacher in question, did not evacuate herself and risked her own life to save her students.

Major part of Maherin Chowdhury’s body was burnt. She breathed her last in National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday night.

Maherin’s younger brother Munaf Mojib Chowdhruy made the announcement through an emotional tribute on Facebook last night.