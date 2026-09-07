Gas supply to return to normal within days: PM’s Adviser Titumir

Prime Minister’s Finance and Planning Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir has expressed hope that gas supply will return to normal within the next few days.

He said the crisis could be overcome through various government initiatives and arrangements to import gas from alternative sources.

At the same time, he said the government sympathises with the people over the hardship caused by the energy crisis.

The adviser said the government is sensitive to the people’s suffering. However, he said the government would not try to manage the situation by concealing reality or creating a 'miracle narrative'.

The adviser made the remarks at a seminar held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in Ramna, Dhaka, on Monday.

BIISS organised the seminar titled “Energy Security in Bangladesh: From Crisis Management to Resilient Energy Transition.”

Pointing out that energy security is not merely a matter of technology, management or economics, the prime minister’s adviser said it is also a matter of deliberate political decisions by the government. Energy security also depends on how the country’s energy sector is viewed and managed, he said.