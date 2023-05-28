President urges police to be more people-friendly

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked all the members of Bangladesh Police to be more people-friendly, reports BSS.
The president said this while inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun paid a courtesy call on him on Sunday. Later, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin informed the newspersons about the meeting.
"The members of police should take initiative to make their tasks more people-friendly," the president told the IGP.
Joynal Abedin said the president also suggested police members to submit the investigation report of cases within the shortest possible time considering the public interest.
Md Shahabuddin said, "Cybercrime is now on the rise with the rise of information technology (IT). Each police member should impart training in this connection to combat cybercrime."
President Shahabuddin also lauded the role of police in fighting terrorism and militancy and asked the police force to continue their activities in this regard sincerely in the days to come.
During the meeting, the IGP apprised the president of the overall development activities of Bangladesh Police.
President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam, press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present at the meeting.