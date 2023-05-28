President urges police to be more people-friendly

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked all the members of Bangladesh Police to be more people-friendly, reports BSS.

The president said this while inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun paid a courtesy call on him on Sunday. Later, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin informed the newspersons about the meeting.

"The members of police should take initiative to make their tasks more people-friendly," the president told the IGP.

Joynal Abedin said the president also suggested police members to submit the investigation report of cases within the shortest possible time considering the public interest.