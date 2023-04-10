No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin Monday said there is no scope of appointing lawyers to defend fugitives Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case, reports BSS.
"There are many verdicts of the Supreme Court in this regard. Appellate Division has always been strict on this matter," he said while talking to newsmen at his office.
The chief state counsel said there is no precedent of defending oneself without appearing before the court in country's judicial history.
"Two brothers (Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder) had pleaded for bail from abroad during Corona pandemic time. High Court did not even hear their plea, instead fined them for filing the petition. So Tarique and Zubaida have no scope of defending themselves from abroad," the attorney general added.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court on 9 April has set 13 April to pass its order whether BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman will get any lawyers to defend them in absentia in the graft case.