DB hands over detained former army officer Mozaffar Hossain to the Army
The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) this evening, Thursday, handed over Major (Retd.) Mozaffar Hossain (77), who had been detained in the capital’s Banani area, to the Military Police at Dhaka Cantonment.
Confirming the development, a DMP press release stated that Mozaffar Hossain is a fugitive accused in the assassination case of former President Ziaur Rahman.
According to the DMP press release, Major Mozaffar Hossain had remained in hiding at various locations following the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman.
Acting on information from reliable sources and through information technology analysis, the Detective Branch identified his whereabouts.
Accordingly, under the overall supervision of Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective), a DB operational team conducted a raid and arrested him at 10:10 pm on Wednesday from a residence in Banani.
After his arrest, his identity was confirmed during interrogation, following which the Armed Forces Division was immediately informed.
Later, at 6:10 pm on Thursday, he was handed over to a team from the Military Police at Dhaka Cantonment in accordance with due legal procedures.