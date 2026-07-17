DB hands over detained former army officer Mozaffar Hossain to the Army

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) this evening, Thursday, handed over Major (Retd.) Mozaffar Hossain (77), who had been detained in the capital’s Banani area, to the Military Police at Dhaka Cantonment.

Confirming the development, a DMP press release stated that Mozaffar Hossain is a fugitive accused in the assassination case of former President Ziaur Rahman.

According to the DMP press release, Major Mozaffar Hossain had remained in hiding at various locations following the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman.