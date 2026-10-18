Man beaten to death in Satkhira: Main accused Ameni arrested

Police have arrested Fazlul Haque Ameni, 45, the prime accused in a case over the beating death of Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, in Debhata upazila of Satkhira. He was arrested at around 11:00pm on Saturday from a relative’s house in Faridpur village, Kaliganj upazila, Satkhira.

Debhata Police Station officer-in-charge HM Shahin confirmed the arrest. He said members of the Debhata circle, Kaliganj police station, Debhata police station and SRB-6 jointly conducted the operation to arrest Ameni.