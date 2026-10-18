Man beaten to death in Satkhira: Main accused Ameni arrested
Police have arrested Fazlul Haque Ameni, 45, the prime accused in a case over the beating death of Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, in Debhata upazila of Satkhira. He was arrested at around 11:00pm on Saturday from a relative’s house in Faridpur village, Kaliganj upazila, Satkhira.
Debhata Police Station officer-in-charge HM Shahin confirmed the arrest. He said members of the Debhata circle, Kaliganj police station, Debhata police station and SRB-6 jointly conducted the operation to arrest Ameni.
Shamim, son of Shamsur Rahman of Subarnabad village in Debhata, was beaten to death last Tuesday over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.
His elder brother, Abdul Jalil, filed a murder case with Debhata Police Station on Thursday night. Fazlul Haque Ameni was named as the prime accused, along with nine others.
Another 200 to 250 unidentified people were also named as accused.
After the case was filed, police arrested the fifth and sixth accused named in the complaint, Moktar Hossain Khan, 53, and Asadul Islam Molla, 46, during separate operations. They were subsequently sent to jail through the court.