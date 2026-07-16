8 more children die with measles symptoms

Among the latest deaths, three occurred in Dhaka, two in Khulna and one each in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram. Since 15 March, 684 children have died with measles symptoms, while 95 died after laboratory-confirmed measles infection.

DGHS data show that since 15 March, 115,138 children have developed measles symptoms and 14,104 have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of infections to 129,242.

During the same period, 97,819 children were admitted to hospital with measles symptoms, while 94,275 have since been discharged.