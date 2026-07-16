8 more children die with measles symptoms
Eight more children died with measles symptoms in the 24 hours between 8:00am Wednesday and 8:00am Thursday, raising the total number of deaths linked to measles and measles-like symptoms since 15 March to 779.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services' (DGHS) latest measles report released on Thursday, 1,171 children were infected during the period. Of them, 197 were confirmed measles cases, while 974 showed measles symptoms.
Among the latest deaths, three occurred in Dhaka, two in Khulna and one each in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram. Since 15 March, 684 children have died with measles symptoms, while 95 died after laboratory-confirmed measles infection.
DGHS data show that since 15 March, 115,138 children have developed measles symptoms and 14,104 have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of infections to 129,242.
During the same period, 97,819 children were admitted to hospital with measles symptoms, while 94,275 have since been discharged.