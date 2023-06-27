Aedes mosquito larva found in profusion in Dhaka

Whereas the presence of aedes Mosquito larva was reported at 12 per cent houses in the survey conducted during the monsoon period last year, said the report published in September, 2022. This year the presence of larva was higher at the houses of DSCC area.

Ekramul Haque said, “Earlier, the larva used to be found at best in 200 out of 3150 houses on average. This year though the survey is yet to be completed, larva has been found at so many houses. The number will increase when the survey will come to an end. The situation is alarming.”

DGHS will reveal the results of this pre-monsoon survey formally in the first week of July. The results of the survey will be published at a time when dengue has already spread around the country.

The number of infected people and deaths in dengue in the first six months of this year has already crossed the number of infected and deaths in the first six months of last year. Only one person died of dengue in the first six months and 1089 people were infected last year. But according to the DGHS, as of 26 June this year, 45 people passed away and 7,609 were infected.