Gas supply to remain suspended for 11 hrs in various areas of Dhaka, Narayanganj

Gas supply will remain suspended for 11 hours today, Monday, in several areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj districts.

Titas Gas authorities made the announcement in a notice issued on Sunday. Titas Gas has sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience caused to customers.

According to the notice, under the DND canal excavation project, gas pipelines in nine canals in the Dhaka section will be relocated. For this reason, gas supply to all types of consumers in the affected areas will remain suspended from 8:00am to 7:00pm on Monday. Additionally, low gas pressure may be experienced in surrounding areas.