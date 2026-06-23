Bangladeshi student killed in Cyprus; ransom demanded even after burying body

Police in Cyprus have recovered the body of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student, Shahriar Ahmed, also known as Emon, 10 days after he left home to join a new job in the Mediterranean island nation's city of Larnaca.

Officers recovered his decomposed body on Sunday from a burial site in the Kofinou area of Larnaca. His family had not heard from him since after 9:00 pm on 11 June.

From the night of his disappearance until shortly before police recovered his body on Sunday, unidentified individuals allegedly used Shahriar's mobile phone and WhatsApp account to demand a ransom of €35,000 (approximately Tk 5 million) from his father, Nasir Mia.

Shahriar Ahmed was the son of Nasir Mia, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Greece, from Lochanpur village in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district.

Shahriar was the eldest of three brothers. He had travelled to Cyprus on a student visa three months ago and lived in the Oroklini area of Larnaca.