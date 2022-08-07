Factories in industrial areas to remain closed a day per week

Vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Fazlee Shamim Ehsan told Prothom Alo that "The state minister has requested us to close the factories for a day per week. We have no objection. The ministry will issue directives to this end soon."
"State minister told us that the state of electricity will be improved from next October. A new power grid will be launched. Electricity would be imported from India. Besides, the demand for electricity will decrease due to the winter," he added.