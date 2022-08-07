Bangladesh

Factories in industrial areas to remain closed a day per week

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh on 7 February 2021.
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh on 7 February 2021. Reuters file photo

Mills and factories in industrial areas will remain closed for a day per week – a government’s decision to reduce load-shedding.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid came up with this decision on Sunday following a meeting with business leaders at Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka.

Vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Fazlee Shamim Ehsan told Prothom Alo that "The state minister has requested us to close the factories for a day per week. We have no objection. The ministry will issue directives to this end soon."

"State minister told us that the state of electricity will be improved from next October. A new power grid will be launched. Electricity would be imported from India. Besides, the demand for electricity will decrease due to the winter," he added.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment