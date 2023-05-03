650 Bangladeshis on their way home from Sudan

A total of 650 Bangladesh citizens, who were stranded in Sudan amid theas fierce fighting between rival generals over power, have left Khartoum for Port Sudan on a ship along with other international evacuees, reports BSS.
State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam provided this update on Tuesday.
"They have already crossed the risky zones on their way," he told the newspersons.
The state minister hoped the Bangladeshis would reach their initial destination at Port Sudan, on the Red Sea's western coast, by midnight or in the early hours of Monday (local time).
Earlier, the foreign ministry urged the Bangladeshi citizens to get registered as the evacuation began with the support from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
“Around 1,500 Bangladeshis are stranded in Sudan. Of them, some 700 have registered so far,” Shariar Alam added.
The Bangladeshi citizens are now being taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum by buses. From there, they will be heading towards Jeddah on a ship. It is a twelve-hour voyage from Port Sudan to Jeddah. And within 48 hours of reaching Jeddah, they will be brought back to the country, the state minister said.
He further said that arrangements have been made with international partners to take onboard Bangladeshis who have their passports immediately. The individuals who do not have passports will be given travel documents and they will get the next available ships.