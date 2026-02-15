Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to Tarique Rahman after BNP's election victory
Following the landslide victory in Bangladesh's 13th national parliamentary election, India's West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent floral greetings and sweets to BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.
BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman received the flowers and sweets on Saturday evening at the party chairman's political office in Gulshan.
Special officer of the Gulshan office Mehedul Islam Mehedi was also present at the time.