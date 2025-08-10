Radioactivity detected in container arriving from Brazil at Chattogram Port

This correspondent traced the route of the container that triggered the radiation alert. Using the website of the Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), it was found that the container was loaded with scrap metal in Manaus, a city in northern Brazil.

On 30 March, the container was placed on an MSC vessel at the port of Manaus. It was offloaded on 18 April at the port of Cristóbal in Panama. From there, on 3 May, it was loaded onto another vessel and taken to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. From Rotterdam, it was loaded onto yet another vessel on 2 June and shipped to the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka, where it was offloaded on 15 July. Finally, on 28 July, the container was placed on the Chattogram-bound vessel Mount Cameron at Colombo’s South Asia Gateway Terminal and arrived at Chattogram port on 3 August.

Port websites show that three of the four ports along this route are equipped with radiation detection systems. Under international rules, if radioactivity is detected at these ports, the container must be sent back to its country of origin. However, as no such detection occurred, the container reached Chattogram without hindrance. Ultimately, it was the radiation detection system installed at Chattogram port in 2011 with US funding that detected the radioactivity.