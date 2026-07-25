Dhaka, Bangkok discuss prospect of 10,000 jobs for Bangladeshis in Thailand
Bangladesh and Thailand have discussed the prospect of employment for around 10,000 Bangladeshi workers in Thailand following completion of necessary procedures, alongside expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.
The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir and Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi in Bangkok this morning, according to a press release received in Dhaka on Friday.
Humaiun held the meeting during a stopover in the Thai capital following his official visit to Manila, the Philippines.
During the talks, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and Thailand and expanding cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.
They reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, labour mobility, tourism and people-to-people contacts.
The two sides particularly exchanged views on the prospect of opening employment opportunities for around 10,000 Bangladeshi workers in Thailand once the necessary procedures are completed.
The Foreign Affairs Adviser also sought Thailand's continued support for Bangladesh's inclusion as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.
In response, the Thai Deputy Foreign Minister assured that Thailand would continue its constructive engagement on the matter.
Bangladesh has been seeking ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status as part of its broader efforts to deepen institutional engagement with the Southeast Asian regional bloc and strengthen economic and strategic ties with its member states.
During the meeting, Humaiun, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, also invited the Thai Prime Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.