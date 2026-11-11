Govt takes tough stance to prevent sabotage, BNP to remain active on the streets

The government views incidents such as the cocktail explosions and vehicle arson in the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country as planned sabotage by the banned activities of the Awami League.

Law enforcement agencies have been given stringent directives to stop these activities.

Simultaneously, the ruling BNP will remain active on the ground to handle the situation politically. As part of this, the party is preparing to implement programmes throughout the month of December.

Responsible individuals at the government's policy-making level believe that Sheikh Hasina will not actually return to the country. However, there is an attempt to create instability and exert pressure on the government for political compromise amid the announcement of her return.

According to government sources, the government is not particularly worried about this planned attempt to create instability; nevertheless, the utmost caution is being exercised to prevent sabotage.

According to the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 22 vehicles were set on fire in various parts of the country during the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

In Dhaka and six other districts, cocktail explosions occurred in at least 28 places. Among them, the DMP reported explosions in 19 places in Dhaka.