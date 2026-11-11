Combating sabotage
Govt takes tough stance to prevent sabotage, BNP to remain active on the streets
The government has given strict instructions to the police to prevent sabotage. The BNP is preparing to be active on the ground throughout December to politically tackle the situation.
The government views incidents such as the cocktail explosions and vehicle arson in the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country as planned sabotage by the banned activities of the Awami League.
Law enforcement agencies have been given stringent directives to stop these activities.
Simultaneously, the ruling BNP will remain active on the ground to handle the situation politically. As part of this, the party is preparing to implement programmes throughout the month of December.
Responsible individuals at the government's policy-making level believe that Sheikh Hasina will not actually return to the country. However, there is an attempt to create instability and exert pressure on the government for political compromise amid the announcement of her return.
According to government sources, the government is not particularly worried about this planned attempt to create instability; nevertheless, the utmost caution is being exercised to prevent sabotage.
According to the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 22 vehicles were set on fire in various parts of the country during the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.
In Dhaka and six other districts, cocktail explosions occurred in at least 28 places. Among them, the DMP reported explosions in 19 places in Dhaka.
Strict instructions, not mass arrests
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir held an online meeting on Tuesday with police superintendents, metropolitan police commissioners, and range deputy inspectors across 64 districts regarding the incidents of sabotage. He instructed the identification and arrest of involved individuals, strengthening patrols, and increasing intelligence surveillance.
As part of special precautions, additional police have been deployed in Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, and Faridpur.
However, the IGP also advised against indiscriminate arrests. Police superintendents in multiple districts informed Prothom Alo that he emphasised the arrest of actual criminals or ''quality arrests'' to ensure that innocent people are not harassed.
Police sources indicate that a few leaders of the banned activities of the Awami League living abroad are inciting and financing sabotage in the country. Recently, those arrested at several locations, including Mirpur in Dhaka, provided information during interrogation about under whose instructions and in exchange for how much money they were involved in the cocktail explosions or arson.
In the incident of cocktail explosion at Dhaka University last Sunday, the three individuals caught red-handed were not directly connected to Awami League politics; they reportedly acted for money, according to police. However, the source claims that information on party affiliations of many others arrested in recent incidents has surfaced.
Meanwhile, numerous leaders and activists from various levels of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations are sharing photos and videos of cocktail explosions and arson on Facebook. According to related sources, these posts indicate acknowledgment of the incidents and suggest their involvement. Law enforcement officials consider this practically an admission of responsibility for sabotage.
In Gopalganj on Tuesday, during clashes between police and Chhatra League activists, there were incidents of setting fire to a police vehicle and vandalising shops. Road blockades and cocktail explosions also occurred in Shariatpur's Jazira. Following these, increased patrolling and surveillance have been implemented in four districts.
Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamrun Munira, spokesperson at the Police Headquarters, told Prothom Alo that there are planned activities behind these incidents. To prevent sabotage, coordination among checkpoints, CCTV and cyber monitoring, and intelligence agencies is being enhanced. The emphasis is not only on taking action post-incident but also on gathering information and determining risks beforehand.
Sheikh Hasina’s announcement and government assessment
After being ousted from power in a people's uprising in July 2024, Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India. In an interview with Reuters on 10 July, she mentioned plans to return to the country with senior leaders of the Awami League and surrender to the court in December.
Subsequently, a Reuters report on Monday stated that Sheikh Hasina has applied at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, for a new passport and national identity card (NID). Her associates informed Reuters that her return date would be announced once the necessary formalities are complete. After this news, covert cocktail throwing and vehicle arson resumed at different places from Monday.
However, responsible individuals in the government do not see the possibility of Sheikh Hasina returning to the country. They believe that efforts are being made to activate Awami League leaders and activists and create public panic ahead of her return announcement.
Regarding this, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that convicted individuals, including Sheikh Hasina, who sought asylum in India, have been requested to be returned according to the extradition agreement. The government expects that India will take action.
BNP to be active in the field for a month
BNP sources stated that a programme will be announced for the month of December in celebration of the Victory Day, keeping the party politically active on the ground. Already in some parts of the capital, BNP leaders and activists have shown vigilant stances and protests against sabotage.
When asked about this, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo that BNP is protesting against the illegal, unjust activities of the fascists, nothing more. Legal procedures will handle unlawful and unjust activities through the administration and courts.
Rizvi commented that the fallen fascist forces are deliberately causing instability.
He said some poor people are being used for sabotage by their agents from neighbouring countries.
He said, ''If there is no public support, nothing can ever last. Therefore, these too will be compelled to stop.''
On the other hand, the main opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami alleges that law enforcement agencies have been inactive in the sabotage incidents. The party's Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar condemned the government's failure to prevent cocktail explosions and arson in a statement on Tuesday.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, ''We are taking legal measures against the sabotage led by the fallen fascist force, under the leadership of the Awami League chief. More stringent measures will continue.''
The Home Minister also urged the public to keep communication with law enforcement agencies and cooperate in preventing sabotage.