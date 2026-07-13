Bangladesh

Dhanmondi Lake overflows, Rabindra Sarobar submerged

Dhaka's Dhanmondi Lake is now overflowing due to continuous rainfall. The water from this lake has spilled over and submerged the nearby open recreation space, Rabindra Sarobar. The walkways, resting areas and benches are also underwater. While this look of the lake during the monsoon has created suffering, it has also become a source of fun for many.

1 / 14
A woman and a child enjoying the rain while sitting at Rabindra Sarobar by the flooded Dhanmondi Lake after days of continuous rainfall.
2 / 14
A group of young people wade through knee-deep water at the submerged Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi Lake to take photos.
3 / 14
A lakeside restaurant has been submerged as water levels in Dhanmondi Lake continue to rise.
4 / 14
The boats on the lake remain afloat, but there are no visitors.
5 / 14
A garbage bin near the lake is partially underwater.
6 / 14
A food stall on the bank of Dhanmondi Lake has been inundated.
7 / 14
A tree along the lakeside has been uprooted due to erosion caused by the heavy rain.
8 / 14
The lakeside gazebo is now accessible only by swimming.
9 / 14
A pedestrian wades through knee-deep water with an umbrella along the Dhanmondi Lake promenade.
10 / 14
Soaked by rain and surrounded by floodwater, the Dhanmondi Lake area has taken on a different look this monsoon.
11 / 14
Several dogs huddle beneath a structure along the Dhanmondi Lake promenade to shelter from the rain.
12 / 14
A group of young people play along the Dhanmondi Lake waterfront in the heavy downpour.
13 / 14
Days of relentless rainfall have submerged the walking trail and surrounding areas of Dhanmondi Lake.
14 / 14
A group of students play in the rain at the flooded Rabindra Sarobar plaza.
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh