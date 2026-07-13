Dhanmondi Lake overflows, Rabindra Sarobar submerged
Dhaka's Dhanmondi Lake is now overflowing due to continuous rainfall. The water from this lake has spilled over and submerged the nearby open recreation space, Rabindra Sarobar. The walkways, resting areas and benches are also underwater. While this look of the lake during the monsoon has created suffering, it has also become a source of fun for many.
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