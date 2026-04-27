Bangladesh missions engage US agencies over students killing
Bangladesh missions in Washington and Miami have been maintaining close contact with US authorities since two Bangladeshi students were reported missing in Florida, the Foreign Ministry said today.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Miami have been coordinating with relevant US authorities, university officials and investigative agencies following the incident.
The two students were identified as Jamil Ahmed Limon and Nahida Sultana Brishti, both studying at University of South Florida.
According to the statement, the dead body of Jamil Ahmed Limon has been recovered. The Bangladesh Consulate in Miami is working with local funeral authorities and other agencies to repatriate the body to Bangladesh at the earliest possible time.
It said transportation of the body from Tampa via Dubai currently faces limitations, prompting efforts to explore alternative routes.
The ministry said the embassy continues regular communication with US authorities to obtain further information regarding Nahida Sultana Brishti.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office informed the Bangladesh mission that one suspect linked to the incident has been detained and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
As the investigation remains active, the Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed further details but assured that future steps would be coordinated directly with the victims’ families.
The government expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice through close cooperation with all concerned authorities.