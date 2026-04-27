Bangladesh missions engage US agencies over students killing

Bangladesh missions in Washington and Miami have been maintaining close contact with US authorities since two Bangladeshi students were reported missing in Florida, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Miami have been coordinating with relevant US authorities, university officials and investigative agencies following the incident.

The two students were identified as Jamil Ahmed Limon and Nahida Sultana Brishti, both studying at University of South Florida.