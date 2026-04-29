Home Minister doesn’t ‘recognise’ the term militancy, refers instead to extremist groups

Asked about reports of militant activity in the country and increased airport security measures, the minister said, “I have understood your questions. But I do not recognise that term. There is no such activity in our country. There are some extremist groups—such groups are active in all countries. There are some radical forces, some fundamental political parties; we are used to these, they exist. But the term you used no longer exists in the present culture of our country. That term used to be invoked during the fascist period, when it was used as a tool to serve their own political interests. At present, such entities have no existence in Bangladesh.”

Responding to a separate question regarding recent allegations involving members of a particular force, the Home Minister said, “This is not unique to Bangladesh; in every country, disciplinary and defence forces have intelligence wings. Military intelligence works to determine whether any member of its own force is involved in activities against the state or in other misconduct.

This exists in all forces, alongside integrated mechanisms and central vigilance. If anyone is found involved in such activities, they are identified, and procedures under military law are followed. It is nothing new.”