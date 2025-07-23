Fighter jet crashes into school building: Toll rises to 32, many in critical condition

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara has risen to 32. Many of those admitted to hospitals with burn injuries remain in critical condition.

A child passed away around 12:45 am on Wednesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, raising the death toll to 32.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) and the health ministry confirmed this information.

The ISPR on Tuesday afternoon said that as of 12:00 pm that day, they had received information of 31 deaths and at least 165 injuries. The health ministry later stated that at least 40 people were critically injured.

There has been some confusion over the death toll, with slight discrepancies between figures provided by the ISPR, the health ministry, and various hospitals. Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Professor Sayedur Rahman also spoke about the discrepancy in data between the ISPR and the health ministry.

On Monday night, around 2:00 am, the ISPR reported 20 deaths. However, physicians at the burn institute later confirmed to Prothom Alo two more deaths that night, one at 10:30 pm and another at midnight.