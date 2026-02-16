Bangladesh

Qatar state minister for foreign affairs talks to Tarique Rahman over phone

BSS
Dhaka
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and Qatar’s Minister of State for foreign affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi

Qatar’s Minister of State for foreign affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi on Monday spoke over phone with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on his party’s success in the parliamentary elections.

In a post on his verified X handle, Al-Khulaifi said, “I spoke with Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, during which I extended my warmest congratulations on the party’s success in the parliamentary elections. I look forward to further strengthening the bonds of constructive cooperation between Qatar and Bangladesh in various fields, in a way that advances the mutual interests of our two friendly nations”.

The phone call reflected continued diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and Qatar following the formation of the new government.

