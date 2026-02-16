Qatar state minister for foreign affairs talks to Tarique Rahman over phone

In a post on his verified X handle, Al-Khulaifi said, “I spoke with Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, during which I extended my warmest congratulations on the party’s success in the parliamentary elections. I look forward to further strengthening the bonds of constructive cooperation between Qatar and Bangladesh in various fields, in a way that advances the mutual interests of our two friendly nations”.

The phone call reflected continued diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and Qatar following the formation of the new government.