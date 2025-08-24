Commissioner stays in Dhaka, roads closed for entry into Gazipur

On 14 August at 10:15 am, these correspondents started traveling from Gazipur toward Dhaka. At Tongi College Gate, police stopped vehicles at the flyover entrance. When asked why, two duty traffic officers, Rafiqul Islam and Shahidul Islam, said, “The Commissioner is arriving from Dhaka now, so vehicles cannot enter the flyover. Once ‘Sir’ reaches Gazipur, all lanes toward Dhaka will reopen.”

This creates long lines in the Dhaka-bound lanes. Abdul Matin, a CNG auto-rickshaw driver, told Prothom Alo, “Except Fridays and Saturdays, almost every day from morning to noon, no vehicles are allowed on the flyover toward Dhaka. This causes severe congestion in the adjacent lanes.”

An internal police report confirms this practice. It notes that when Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan travels from Dhaka to Gazipur, no vehicles are allowed on the Dhaka-bound flyover from 8:00 am to 11:00 am or 12:00 pm in noon. Similarly, when he returns to his Gulshan residence in the evening, Gazipur-bound lanes are closed, causing serious inconvenience for commuters, students, and office-goers.

Prothom Alo spoke to Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan on 14 and 21 August. He said, “Simply put, disturbances happen when I go to Gazipur. Secretaries and advisers travel around Dhaka with protection, yet no disturbance occurs. I don’t have a residence there. I had requested a bungalow in Gazipur to move my family there. You should write a news report for a bungalow to be built.”

Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan was appointed GMP Commissioner on 11 November last year. On 1 May this year, he became President of the Bangladesh Police Service Association.